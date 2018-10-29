Decree ratifies joining customs convention

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Monday issued a Royal Decree No 27/2018, ratifying the Sultanate’s joining the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) of November 14, 1975. Article 1 of the Decree ratifies the above-mentioned convention (Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets of November 14, 1975) in accordance with the version attached to this Decree. Article 2 states the Sultanate’s reservation to the texts of clauses 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 of Article No 57) on arbitration in the aforementioned convention. Article 3 instructs the departments concerned to take necessary measures to join the above-mentioned convention in accordance with its provisions without prejudice to the Sultanate’s reservation stated in Article 2 of this Decree. Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of issue. — ONA

