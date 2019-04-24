Decree appoints Oman Human Rights Commission members

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Wednesday issued six Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 26/2019 amends some provisions of the “Law on Classification of State Records and Regularization of Sanctuaries” promulgated under the Royal Decree No 118/2011.

Article 1 of the Decree introduces amendments to the above-mentioned “Law on Classification of State Records and Regularisation of Sanctuaries”.

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts these amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 27/2019 on ‘scholarly zones’ and other specialised zones.

Article 1 states that ‘scholarly zones’ affiliated to The Research Council or any ‘scientific’ or specialised zone shall be established after the approval of the Council of Ministers. The establishments/institutions and companies operating in these zones shall enjoy exemption and incentives stated in the annex attached to this Decree.

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts this Decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 28/2019 ratifies Paris Accord issued in Paris on the December 12, 2015, and signed by the Sultanate on the April 22, 2016 after the accord had been presented before Council of Oman.

Article 1 states that the above-mentioned Paris Accord shall be ratified as per the version attached to this Decree.

Article 2 instructs the departments concerned to deposit the document on ratification of the above-mentioned Paris Accord in accordance with its provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 29/2019 appoints members to the Oman Human Rights Commission.

Article 1 appoints the persons named below as representatives of their respective parties at Oman Human Rights Commission, as stated in Article 1 of the Annex attached to the Royal Decree No 124/2008: Shaikh Abdullah bin Shuwain al Hosni (as Chairman), Dr Sulaiman bin Hamad al Alawi (as Deputy Chairman), and the following as members: Khalid bin Yahya al Far’ee, Shaikh Dr Shihab bin Ahmed al Jabri, Said bin Salim Al Shein al Nuomani, Mohammed bin Ahmed al Rawahi, Sulaiman bin Abdullah al Wahaibi, Labiba bint Mohammed al Maawalia, Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shanfari, Ayda bint Shamis al Hashmia, Maimoona bint Said al Sulaimania, Yassir bin Said al Dhuhli, Hilal bin Said al Shithani and Hamoud bin Salim al Sunaidy.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 30/2019 appoints a non-resident ambassador.

Article 1 appoints Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin Said Al Bahr al Rowas, Oman’s Ambassador to France, as the Sultanate’s Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary Non-resident Ambassador to Portugal.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 31/2019 on the establishment of a Court of First Instance in the Wilayat of Al Amerat.

Article 1 states that a Court of First Instance shall be established in the Wilayat of Al Amerat and the premises and scope of specialty of this court shall be specified in a decision to be issued by the Chairman of the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the October 1, 2018. — ONA