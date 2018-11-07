Declaration on launch of TIR system signed

A declaration was signed between the International Road Transport Union (IRU) — the guardian of the TIR system under the United Nations mandate — Mwasalat, the official TIR issuing authority, and the Royal Oman Police Directorate General of Customs, effectively launching the TIR system in the Sultanate.

‘TIR’ (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transport) is an international transit system based on a UN Convention implemented at global level in Public-Private Partnership. The TIR System has been facilitating and securing trade and international road transport for over 60 years, by allowing customs-sealed vehicles and freight containers to transit countries without border checks.

The declaration reaffirms the Sultanate’s commitment to boosting trade across its borders and working in partnership to bring the globally applicable international customs transit and guarantee system to life in Oman.

Related