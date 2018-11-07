Business Oman 

Declaration on launch of TIR system signed

Oman Observer

A declaration was signed between the International Road Transport Union (IRU) — the guardian of the TIR system under the United Nations mandate — Mwasalat, the official TIR issuing authority, and the Royal Oman Police Directorate General of Customs, effectively launching the TIR system in the Sultanate.
‘TIR’ (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transport) is an international transit system based on a UN Convention implemented at global level in Public-Private Partnership. The TIR System has been facilitating and securing trade and international road transport for over 60 years, by allowing customs-sealed vehicles and freight containers to transit countries without border checks.
The declaration reaffirms the Sultanate’s commitment to boosting trade across its borders and working in partnership to bring the globally applicable international customs transit and guarantee system to life in Oman.

You May Also Like

Seminar showcases S Korea’s healthcare prowess

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seminar showcases S Korea’s healthcare prowess

First freight train from China crosses 12,000 km to London

Oman Observer Comments Off on First freight train from China crosses 12,000 km to London

Opec compliance with oil curbs rises as UAE joins cut

Oman Observer Comments Off on Opec compliance with oil curbs rises as UAE joins cut

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25