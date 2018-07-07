Decision on furnace fuel, fuel oil as Omani standards

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, issued a ministerial decision No 122/2018 considering 3 foreign standards as mandatory Omani standard. The specifications specified at the decision include the ASTM D 648-16 related to industrial furnaces fuel made of used engine oils, the standard ASTM D 6823-08 (2013) related to the commercial furnaces made of used engine oils and the Standard ASTM D 396-15 related to fuel oil. The standards aim at developing the requirements for fuel oil and regularising the handling of used oil as furnaces and protecting the environment. — ONA

