Deals signed for new-look fuel stations

MUSCAT, May 5 – Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, on Sunday signed seven agreements to establish integrated fuel service stations on Batinah Expressway and Adam-Thamrait Road. The agreements were signed under the long-term usufruct system with companies winning public tenders for providing basic services for road users. Each of the new stations will be on an area of 30,000 square metres. The ministry had earlier short-listed 93 applications, which were then referred to the technical analysis team. Four companies have been selected for setting up fuel stations on Batinah Expressway.

They include Saud al Shizani International in Suwaiq al Hur; Sumaiya Batti al Riyamiyah in Suwaiq al Hur; Shell Oman Marketing Company in Saham-Al Rawdha, and Hassan Ibrahim al Farsi in Liwa. For Adam-Thamrait road, the winners were Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing in Haima al Ghaftain; Mohammed Salim al Harsousi in Haima and Al Shafaq Constructions Maqshan-Wadi Bani Khuwaitir. Apart from fuel stations, the facilities will include restrooms, a mosque, shopping centre, car service centre, restaurant, parks and parking lots.