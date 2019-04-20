Dealing with child abuse, domestic violence

MUSCAT, APRIL 20 – The one-week workshop organised by the UNFPA’s sub-regional office for GCC countries in Muscat and the Department of Women Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) and held under the auspices of Dr Yahia bin Badr al Mawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development, ended on a high note with more than 45 participants from ministries such as Education, Social Development and Health receiving deliverables on how to address child abuse and cases of domestic violence where a child is the potential victim.

“The training workshop this year is part of a series of cooperation projects between UNFPA and MoSD” said Shaima Aly, Programme and Communication Coordinator at UNFPA.

“This time we are working to build the capacities of the staff members of several entities under the leadership of MoSD, including Ministry of Health, NCSI, and Omani Women’s Association,” she added.

The workshop marks an important year for UNFPA since the Fund is planning to celebrate 25 years after the issuance of the Cairo Declaration in 1994, by holding a high-level global conference co-convened by UNFPA to further galvanise partnerships and direct the collective energy to advance the UNFPA objectives. Since the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 will be held in Kenya from November 13 to 15, 2019, this joint workshop came in consistence with the pillars of the ICPD in relation with enhancing women empowerment process and considering the needs of the disadvantaged groups in the community in the services provision facilities and programmes targeting women.

“We were glad to know the tools we need as social workers to consider gender equality in our implemented and proposed projects,” said Jamila Jaddad, head of Women Affairs Department at MoSD.

The training improved participants’ ability to deal with special interventions for gender equality and mainstreaming of gender equality through designing, implementing and monitoring development projects. The course covered practical strategies and skills for mainstreaming gender — including the use of gender planning frameworks; addressing gender issue. The course integrated active and participatory learning approaches, with an emphasis on reflective and collaborative learning. The training allowed sharing professional and personal experiences in an active and interesting manner. The training was provided by Dr Jihan Abu Zaid, an international trainer based in German and who enjoys gender mainstreaming expertise in projects implemented in Middle East and European countries.

“The trainer had the required skills and the training was very intensive and included all the aspects we need to perform our work.

“This event matched our expectations and the sessions were very useful,” said Kamla, from MoSD staff who was one of the participant.

