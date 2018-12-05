Dealer fined for faulty car in Rustaq

Muscat, Dec 5 – The Court of First Instance in Rustaq has fined a car dealer for delivering a faulty vehicle to a customer. The dealer was fined RO 500 for violation of the Consumer Protection Law 66/2014. The Consumer Protection Department received a complaint from a person who had purchased a car for RO 23,100 from a showroom. During the registration, he realised the vehicle did not meet certain standards. There were many defects. When the customer demanded a replacement, the dealer refused. The Consumer Protection got the vehicle examined by an expert who confirmed the complaint. Yet, the dealer refused a “settlement”.