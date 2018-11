GAZA CITY: A clash that erupted during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip and killed eight people threatened on Monday to derail efforts to restore calm

to the Palestinian enclave after months of unrest.

The dead from the incident late on Sunday included an Israeli army officer and a local commander for Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Paris and rushed home as tensions rose.

Sirens rang out in southern Israel into the early hours of Monday after the clash, signalling rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it identified 17 launches towards its territory, three of which were intercepted by missile defences. It was not immediately clear where the others landed, but there were no injuries.

While the clash threatened to upset weeks of efforts to end unrest along the Gaza-Israel border, calm returned on Monday and Israel stressed its operation was an intelligence-gathering mission and “not an assassination or abduction.” The statement from Israeli military spokesman Ronen Manelis signalled that the mission did not go as planned and resulted in the clash, which Palestinian security sources said included Israeli air strikes.

An Israeli ground operation to kill or abduct fighters inside the Gaza Strip would be rare. Hamas spoke of a “cowardly Israeli attack” and an “assassination”, vowing revenge.

Hamas’s armed wing said an Israeli special forces team had infiltrated near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in a civilian car. Israeli air strikes followed when the operation failed, it said in a statement.

Israel’s military had not confirmed those details. Gaza’s health ministry said seven Palestinians were killed.

The dead included a local commander for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades, the brigades said in a statement. He was identified as Nour Baraka.

Five others were also Al Qassam members, while the seventh was a member of a separate alliance known as the Popular Resistance Committees, according to Gazan security sources.

Israel’s army confirmed one of its officers was killed and another was injured. “During an (Israeli) special forces operational activity in the Gaza Strip, an exchange of fire evolved,” the army said in a statement.

“At this incident, an IDF officer was killed and an additional officer was moderately injured,” it added, referring to the Israel Defence Forces and identifying the officer only by his rank, lieutenant colonel, and the first letter of his name, M.

Netanyahu, who had been attending World War I commemorations in Paris, arrived back home on Monday and was to convene a meeting of security chiefs.

The clash comes after months of deadly unrest along the Gaza-Israel border, which had appeared to be calming. Recent weeks have seen Israel allow Qatar to provide the Gaza Strip with millions of dollars in aid for salaries as well as fuel to help ease an electricity crisis.

Netanyahu had earlier defended his decision to allow Qatar to transfer the cash to Gaza despite criticism from within his own government over the move, saying he wanted to avoid a war if it wasn’t necessary.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said he had opposed transferring the money to Hamas.

Israel and Palestinians in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008, and recent months of unrest have raised fears of a fourth. — AFP

