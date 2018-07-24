Deadline set for making changes on HEAC system

MUSCAT: The Higher Education Admission Center (HEAC) has announced that Wednesday is the last date for modifying choices for the academic year 2018/2019 on HEAC’s e-system.

The amendment stage is crucial for students who have not registered so far in the first stage. They can register now in order to secure a seat in higher educational institutions, grants or external/ internal scholarships.

A total of 29,000 students have amended their choices for the academic programmes based on their final results.

HEAC has urged students making a second appearance to register and choose their study programmes irrespective of their final grades. They should select programmes based on their choice and expected results.

Meanwhile, students holding international certificates have been advised to register on the system now even if their results are announced later.

As these certificates might be issued later, the holders’ options will be considered and seats allotted to them in accordance with their competitiveness.

HEAC has asked students not to skip interviews and medical examinations for each programme. “Travelling is not a proper reason to miss any of these.”