Deadline for non-Omanis to dispose of land

Muscat: The ministry of housing has asked non-Omanis owning land in areas other than the designated places to dispose of the property.

An announcement in this regard was made by the ministry following the Royal Decree 29/2018 issued recently prohibiting non-Omani ownership of land and real estate in some places.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the ministry has given a period of two years to non-Omanis to do away with the property.

“They (non-Omanis) are not allowed to own land or properties in areas other than where they are eligible to possess beyond November 19, 2020”, said the announcement.

However, a grace period of one year can be given at the discretion of the housing minister.

According to the Royal Decree, non-Omanis have been barred from owning real estate properties in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams.

Also included are mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes determined by the competent authorities.