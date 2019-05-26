Deadline for mandatory refrigerated trucks extended

MUSCAT, MAY 26 – The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has postponed the implementation of a decision aimed at regulating the means of transport of agricultural products through border crossings.

“The import and export of all agricultural products through the border posts must be in refrigerated trucks from February 2020”, said Ministerial Resolution 174/2019 issued by Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Earlier it was scheduled to start from June 1, 2019. The new decision was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries reiterated that the import and export of all agricultural products through the border posts must be in refrigerated trucks from February 2020.

According to the decision, violators will face a fine of RO 1,000.

The decision by the agriculture and fisheries minister issued in August 2018 prohibits the entry

of agricultural products through land ports if trucks are not refrigerated.

“The vehicles, to be exclusively used for transporting food and agricultural products, must be equipped with devices capable of maintaining an appropriate temperature for the product and automatic cooling control mechanisms as per the load of the vehicle”, said a circular based on the decision.

Devices with indicators showing the temperature and humidity should be placed in a prominent position to facilitate reading from outside.

The drivers of these vehicles should keep them clean and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb cooling.

“Companies should not mix different agricultural products in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements — heat and humidity, absorption of odours, sensitivity to cold and allergic reactions. Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products”, it added.

