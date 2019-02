MUSCAT: The deadline for candidates to submit their applications for Majlis Ash’shura 9th term membership will expire at 12 pm on Thursday, and it will not be possible to submit any application after that time. The Ministry of the Interior invites citizens who wish to run for Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections to submit their applications before the end of the application period through the election website (elections.om) with the required documents.

