Dead fish wash ashore in Seeb

MUSCAT: A large quantity dead fish was washed ashore along the Seeb coastline in recent days, municipal authorities reported.

The Muscat Municipality did not give details about the cause of these deaths, but added that its employees have been clearing these dead fish from the beaches.

It may be noted that the water production at the desalination companies in Barka have been affected due to the presence of phytoplankton in seawater, also called the red tide phenomenon.

However, no official statement has been issued on the cause of fish deaths so far.

