Day to highlight Omani women’s achievements

Muscat, Oct 16 – The Sultanate will celebrate the achievements of women on Wednesday on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day. Several events have been lined up across governorates on the occasion. One of the events will focus on women in tourism, which shows how women have proved themselves and carved out successful careers in the sector, including as tourist guides. The Royal Opera House Muscat will feature a concert from the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra Ladies Chamber Ensemble and women musicians from the Royal Guard of Oman in the evening. Manal Mohieddine, ranked among the world’s top ten harpists, is the chief guest.

Jihan al Lamki, Sultanate of Oman Television broadcaster, said, “It is a precious day for us. Having a day dedicated to us is tremendous.” Omani Women’s Day is a day for fulfilling dreams and achieving the future goals and promises, said Siham al Riyami, who works in the Ministry of Education and a writer. “When His Majesty declared Omani Women’s Day, it highlighted the cultural role of Omani woman in building a society and the nation along with her partner, the Omani man.

We are fulfilling our promise to His Majesty. He has fulfilled his promises and today we like to fulfil our promise to His Majesty, the people of the land and the society.” “We are now part of every sector. Women are working in the media, in preserving history and traditions of the nation. She is working in factories and in fitness industry. She is a minister, businesswoman, ambassador and a mother. She is guiding her partner and her children in facing challenges. The more I travel, the more I value being an Omani and an Omani woman,” said Al Riyami.

Lakshmi Kothaneth