Day 4 sees heavy rain, expect more

MUSCAT: Rains continued for the fourth day on Friday as the northern governorates of the Sultanate came under the effect of a trough of low pressure. Varying amounts of rains were reported in the governorates of Muscat, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah bringing down temperatures and causing wadis to overflow. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) forecasts more rains and thunder showers accompanied by hail over the Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas. Rains are also predicted over the coast of the Sea of Oman with chances of cloudy conditions on much of Oman’s coastline through the night till early morning. PACA advices everyone to exercise caution and follow the weather updates it issued and to keep away from overflowing wadis and rough seas.

Related