Davis shines as Pelicans rout Rockets in opener

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis scored 32 points and Elfrid Payton finished with a triple double as the New Orleans Pelicans got their NBA season off to a roaring start by clobbering the Houston Rockets 131-112 on Wednesday.

Davis also had 16 rebounds and eight assists and Payton finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, who led wire-to-wire.

“I am just taking what the defence gives me,” said Davis. “It is only game one. It is a good win but we still got a lot of work to do.

“To come out with a win against a team like that after the season they had and coming off the season we had, we wanted to come out and set a tempo.”

The Pelicans’ dominating win in front of a crowd of 18,000 at Toyota Center arena in Texas was one of 11 games in the first full night of the 2018-19 NBA season.

League Most Valuable Player James Harden flirted with a triple double, finishing with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets failed to match New Orleans’ season-opening intensity, especially on defence.

Nikola Mirotic delivered 30 points and 10 rebounds in the blowout as the Pelicans led by as many as 29 points.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and 12 rebounds in his Toronto debut as the Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104 in the season opener for both teams. — AFP

NBA results

Detroit bt Brooklyn 103-100

Indiana bt Memphis 111-83

Orlando bt Miami 104-101

Milwaukee bt Charlotte 113-112

New York bt Atlanta 126-107

Toronto bt Cleveland 116-104

New Orleans bt Houston 131-112

San Antonio bt Minnesota 112-108

Utah bt Sacramento 123-117

Denver bt LA Clippers 107-98

Phoenix bt Dallas 121-100