David Crickmore resigns as CEO of Amouage

Muscat: David Crickmore resigned as CEO of Amouage effective May 31, reported the Sabco Group on Monday.

He will be replaced as CEO by Marco Parsiegla, previously Senior Vice President of Havas for the global Luxury category and a long-time veteran at Proctor & Gamble managing brands across fragrances and cosmetics.

Crickmore is credited for the complete re-evaluation of the Amouage brand and its worldwide re-launch, which coincided with the beginning of its 25th Anniversary year in November 2007. The brand’s reinvention has made it relevant to global, contemporary consumers and it is today, a truly international luxury brand. His appointment of Creative Director Christopher Chong enabled this vision to succeed, a statement said.

Crickmore said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Amouage and living in wonderful Oman, which has happily been my second home, for many years now. I have built many long-lasting relationships and friendships, both with people here in Oman and with my business partners worldwide and I shall miss them all. Naturally, I leaving Amouage and Oman with a very heavy heart, but I feel that it is the right time for me to move on to pastures new. I would like to wish Marco all the best in his new position and I look forward to seeing the Amouage brand continuing to flourish in the future.”

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, chairman of Sabco Group, which owns Amouage, said, “I would like to thank David for everything he has done for the Sabco Group, specifically his work in relaunching the Amouage brand and building it to where it is today and I wish him all the very best for the future. I am delighted to welcome Marco Parsiegla to his new role within the Group. We look forward to a successful continuation of the work already achieved and to the new developments that Marco will bring to the brand.”