Muscat: The Minister of Manpower (MoM) has issued a decision that stipulates all private sector establishments, under the provisions of the Labor Law, to provide the wages to their employees for the month of August 2018 no later than Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Earlier the Ministry of Finance had mentioned in a circular that the treasury department Finance will transfer salaries on August 16, to help the government sector employees prepare for Eid Al Adha.