Danube Properties launches new residential project in Dubai

Danube Properties announced the official launch of its new residential project in the Emirate of Dubai during a press conference held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Muscat, in the presence of a number of businessmen, media and those interested in real estate.

Said Mohammed al Haj, Marketing and sales Director, Danube Properties stated: “We are celebrating the launch of the Jewelz residential project in Dubai and the opening the Danube Real Estate headquarters in Al Khuwair in the Sultanate of Oman in the coming period.”

Al Haj added that the Jewelz project is the 10th of the Danube projects portfolio, which embodies the future of luxury living in luxury apartments with the right prices, with 1 per cent per month installment and for a period of 6-years, in addition to flat free holdings and a return of almost 15 per cent.

The Jewelz project comprises AED 300 million worth 463 units ranging from studio apartments to one or two bedroom units. The project is located on a plot of land adjacent to the park, and a special entrance that gives residents easy access.

In addition, the project offers a wide range of leisure facilities, including a well-equipped spa, a swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms, a multipurpose hall, a jogging track, a barbecue area, a badminton court, As well as the availability of an advanced technological system to

enhance the protection and security of residents.

The architectural design touches on Danube’s design strategy, ensuring that users and residents can make the most of their living space and ensure a comfortable living

experience. On the other hand, the project allocates 50 per cent of the open areas, while focusing on providing green spaces and beautiful landscapes.

“This project buildings design and touches of beauty concentrates in Danube’s design strategy of the company that ensures users and residents usage whenever possible of the area and customer needs in the first place, providing them with a luxurious living at reasonable prices, attractive returns on total investments of 15 per cent, and a 1 per cent flexible monthly payment plan,” Al Haj added.

Share on: WhatsApp