Danube Properties introduces RO 54m Lawnz project

Danube Properties, Dubai-based property developer introduced Lawnz project to the Omani market in the Grand Hyatt Muscat yesterday. Danube showcased the AED 500 million project, which was 80 per cent sold-out in just four days, to the real-estate market of the sultanate.

Atif Rahman, Director and Partner of Danube Real Estate Company, said, “We are extremely satisfied with the project and the response that we got from our valued customers.

The Lawnz project that was launched last week is the 11th and the first in the Dubai International City. With a budget of RO 54 million (AED 500 million), the project includes 1,064 housing units, including one and two bedroom studios and apartments. This is the largest project we have undertaken so far and it is located in the cosmopolitan city within a very vibrant community.”

He added that Lawnz is the second project launched by the company this year, three months after the launch of the Jewelz project, another ambitious project with a budget of AED 300 million.

Lawnz is the first gated complex for Danube. “We have dedicated 3.8 acres of land and is located in the Phase One of International City. When we develop properties we make sure they are livable and are aimed at end users by filling them with amenities so they enjoy living in these properties,” added Rahman.

Lawnz includes several modern facilities such as a health club, swimming pool, steam room and sauna, multi-purpose hall, jogging track, barbecue platform, ball court, and tennis court and high-tech surveillance system to protect and ensure security of the residents. While 50 per cent of the units are studio apartments, 40 per cent are one-bedroom apartments, and 10 per cent are two-bedroom apartments. The rest 50 per cent of the area has been allocated to green spaces and landscaping.

“The apartments were priced at a very competitive to market prices to ensure attraction to many buyers. Through smart marketing and an easy payment method, which represents 1 per cent per month of the value of the unit, the company was able to provide luxury at reasonable prices, pointing out that the project guarantees an investment return of more than 15 per cent per annum, due to the lower cost of purchasing assets,” said Rahman.

Danube has commissioned the engineering office NEB to design the project is expected to be completed in 2020. Prior to this project, Danube has 3680 residential units with investments exceeding AED 3.14 billion in 10 projects. With the delivery of the new Lawnz project, residential units rise to 4,744 units, with investments exceeding AED 3.69 billion.

Danube has delivered 831 housing units to date, including 302 units in Glitz Residence 1 and 2. It also delivered 358 housing units in the Glitz Residence 3 project, in addition to the delivery of 171 units in the Dreams project in March 2018. The company will later hand over 870 new units in its Jewelz project.

Indicating the importance of the Omani market, it was also announced that the company will launch its new office in Muscat by next year. “Over the last four years, Danube Properties, with its customer-focused approaches, has created a solid reputation in the market for delivering quality homes at affordable prices. Our customers who have moved into their dream homes offer solid testimonies of the good work put together by our team. We have a strong market in Oman and there are many potential buyers in sultanate.

Our new office in Muscat will help to assist such buyers to streamline the processes and a dedicated office will meet their every needs and questions. An expert team will always be available to answer any question regarding the property, location and payment,” said Rahman.

Looking at Oman’s landscape the builder said, “The stability of Oman makes it a strong country. When there is more on free holdings there can be a boom on real estate sector and there could be a rush of foreign investment. As far as the topography is concerned the opportunities are endless. As a developer it is exciting to see the land because it is not just flat. There is architecture and character in the land. We would love to invest.”

