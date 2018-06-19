Damaging public property can invite hefty fine

MUSCAT, June 19 – In a rather tougher tone, the Muscat Municipality has warned against inflicting damage to public properties. The warning comes in the wake of the increasing number of cases relating to illegal construction of speed-breakers and damage to streetlights and other facilities at public places. “Such actions not only cause financial losses, but also deprive the people of the facilities. It is a crime.

“Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in destroying public properties,” said a senior official in the municipality.

According to him, the civic authorities continue to receive complaints of construction of speed-breakers by individuals or companies on roads in front of their residences or offices. Many people also dig the roads to lay electric cables or pipelines for irrigation or other purposes.

“There are proper channels through which such requirements can be fulfilled.

“Any activity done without prior permission is illegal,” he told Observer.

He said if the authorities find any speed-breaker erected without permission, they will not only be removed, but also the violators will be fined RO 500.

According to Article 2 of civic order 32/97 on the Protection of Public Utilities of the Muscat Municipality, it is prohibited to damage municipal facilities, equipment and supplies, whether by tampering, cracking or sabotaging.

These include irrigation systems and water connections, toilet supplies and connections, electricity meters, water and telephone lines, chairs, umbrellas, games and lighting, parks, squares, public squares, streets, address boards, and any other municipality belongings.

In a statement, the Muscat Municipality said that apart from damaging roads, there are also an increasing number of cases with regard to vandalisation of streetlights and other properties in parks and other public places.

“This not only spoils the beauty of the city, but also puts additional pressure on the authorities to have more resources at their disposal for maintenance,” the official said.

According to the municipality, the menace of digging streets is increasingly becoming a practice by some companies that provide various utility services.

“Very often, they do not follow municipal specifications resulting in land erosion or caving in of roads.

“This will ultimately prove fatal for road users,” the official said.

Article 16 of Decision No 212/2017 of the local order stipulates a fine of RO 2,500 for cutting mountains or conducting excavation works on roads without a licence.

SAMUEL KUTTY