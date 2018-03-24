Daleel Petroleum achieves record oil production

MUSCAT, MARCH 24 –

Daleel Petroleum, which operates Block 5 in Dhahirah Governorate, says it achieved its highest production rate of 49,309 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in 2017.

Additionally, gas output from the field has been boosted to 12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfpd) following the commissioning of a second gas train last year.

The disclosures came in a report issued at the Annual Media Briefing hosted by the Ministry of Oil & Gas last week.

Oman-registered Daleel Petroleum is a 50:50 joint venture between Mezoon Petrogas SAOC (a subsidiary of MB Holding) and Mezoon Petrogas BVI (a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation).

Crude output from Block 5 has been rising incrementally in recent years. It climbed to an average of 48,787 bpd in 2016 in line with a strategy to ramp up production to over 50,000 bpd.

“The company is flexible in adapting various scenarios of oil and gas price fluctuations and while honouring its commitments to the Sultanate’s global (production reduction) agreement on daily oil production,” it stated.

Meanwhile, rising gas volumes from the Block are being exported into the northern grid, the company said. The two-train gas plant currently extracts three types of constituents from the rich gas — liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which is sold separately to a neighbouring country, natural gas liquids (NGL) which is blended with crude production, and lean gas, which is exported into the gas grid.

