Daily Mail describes Oman ‘middle east’s hidden gem’

London: The British Daily Mail newspaper described the Sultanate as one of the Middle East’s hidden gems offering vast undulating deserts.

The newspaper published a report where it pointed out the Wahiba Sands, South of the capital Muscat, is where many locals go ‘dune-bashing’ at the weekend in huge off-road vehicles.

It’s a magical experience, and as darkness the Arabian Oryx come back to the camp to sit around the fire staring up at a star-studded night sky.

The newspaper pointed out that Muscat is the charming port carved from a natural volcanic bowl facing the Arabian Sea.

It’s studded with palaces and souks gently nestled into the waterfront. The writer of the report expressed his admiration of Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and described it as a kaleidoscope of swirling designs and colours which can hold 6,500 people.

“Just as impressive is the Muttrah souk whose stalls are filled with frankincense, fresh spices, ancient maritime sextants, pistols and Omani curved daggers “khanjars“, it furthered.

The Daily Mail newspaper also added that the teak dhows that ferry tourists around the port and along Oman’s coastline are still built in the same traditional style as those carrying ‘Sinbad’ on his seven voyages of discovery.

The newspaper noted that it’s far easier to take a short internal flight across the vast desert known as the Empty Quarter if you’re heading to the South of Oman.

Here in Salalah, Al Baleed |Beach Resort sits next to the ruins of a city dating back to 2,500 BC. A romantic evening walk along the beach is interrupted as hundreds of crabs scuttle across the sand in the twilight.