Czech Senate President extols Omani heritage

Muscat, March 26 – Jaroslav Kubera, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic and his delegation, visited the National Museum on Tuesday. The museum officials briefed them regarding the archaeological collections, which deal with various aspects of life in the Sultanate over ages. The delegation viewed the technical equipment of the museum and its centre of learning, which is equipped to the highest international standards, and facilities for conservation and preventive maintenance and equipped laboratories, in addition to the ambitious programme of conservation and preservation of archaeological holdings carried out by the museum and the largest of its kind in the Middle East. The delegation also visited Souq Muttrah and SQU.

Shura chairman receives Czech Senate President

Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the Majlis Ash’shura, received Jaroslav Kubera and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday. During the meeting, Al Maawali praised the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. They discussed cooperation between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic and means of developing them at various levels. Al Maawali touched on the role of Shura and the legislative and oversight powers granted to the Majlis. Kubera hailed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

OCCI hosts Czech trade delegation

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted trade delegation from the Czech Republic headed by Borivoj Minar, Vice Chairman of the Czech Chamber of Commerce (CCC) in the presence of Jaroslav Kober, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic. The delegation included 22 business owners representing various sectors such as oil and gas, telecommunications, aluminium, tourism, education, veterinary products, hotels, hospitals, investment, furniture, real estate, energy, and other important economic sectors. The visit aimed at discussing ways of strengthening economic relations between the two countries.