Czech senate president ends visit

MUSCAT: The President of the Czech Senate and his accompanying delegation, Jaroslav Kovira, on Thursday concluded an official visit to the Sultanate made at the invitation of the State Council Chairman. The visit of the President of the Czech Senate and his accompanying delegation included discussions with the State Council, meetings with a number of officials and businessmen at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and visiting some historical, cultural and tourist landmarks in the Sultanate. The delegation was seen off at the airport by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council; Salim bin Mohammed al Riyami, member of the State Council and Juraj Koudelka, Czech Republic Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary.

