Czech senate president arrives in Sultanate today

MUSCAT, March 23 – Jaroslav Kubera, (pictured) President of the Senate of the Czech Republic will arrive here on Sunday on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate in response to an invitation extended to him by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council. The guest will be received at Muscat Airport by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council; Dr Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Vice-Chairman of the State Council; Dr Suad bint Mohammed al Lawattiyah, Vice-Chairperson of the State Council, Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council; Salim bin Mohammed al Riyami, member of the State Council and Mariam bint Issa al Zedjaliyah, member of the State Council.

The visit comes within the context of fostering existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and enhancing cooperation between the State Council and the Senate of the Czech Republic. During their stay in the Sultanate, the president of the Czech Senate and his delegation will hold talks with the State Council. The programme also includes the opening of a photo exhibition to be held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Czech Republic and signing of an agreement on air transport between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic. — ONA

Related