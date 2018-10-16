Czech Republic plans embassy in Muscat to boost bilateral ties

Muscat, Oct 16 – As part of establishing its diplomatic presence, the Czech Republic is planning to establish its embassy in the Sultanate. “Details of the plan will be revealed next year,” said Jiri Slavik, a non-resident ambassador of the Czech Republic. The Sultanate assumes importance as a major player not only in the Gulf but in the whole region, and we are constantly working to strengthen our presence, especially our diplomatic presence. According to him, investments between the Sultanate of Oman and the Czech Republic in sectors such as energy, logistics, defence and health have witnessed a surge in the recent past.

“The two countries share many aspects of common interest. I hope the relationship between the two countries will witness further progress and cooperation, especially in the fields of education and scientific research, apart from the development of future generations and human potential,” he said. His comments came on the sidelines of a workshop on energy conducted by Czech-Oman Business Council in cooperation with Awtad company here at Sundus Hotel Rotana on Tuesday. “The workshop is being held on the basis of the good partnership between the two countries at all levels and to exchange knowledge and experiences. It also aims to present the Czech Republic’s successful experiences in the energy sector in order to benefit and implement them in the Sultanate,” he said.

Rahma al Kalbani