Czech firms explore business opportunities in Oman

A business delegation from Czech Republic held interactive sessions with the local businessmen in Dhofar and explored investment opportunities in wide range of areas.

The delegation comprising representatives of some 35 companies in sectors including oil and gas, telecommunications, aluminium, tourism, education, veterinary products, hotels, hospitals, investment, furniture, real estate and energy, interacted with local businessmen as many of them shown interest in pursuing business in those areas.

Borivoz Minar, Vice President of Czech Chamber of Commerce, called Oman a vast market for products and services from Czech Republic as there are many areas in which both the countries can benefit from each other.

“There are some sectors in which our representatives received business orders from Omani businessmen during our B2B contact in Muscat. Here in Salalah we received good response in terms of inquiry and are hoping to convert those inquiries into business because most them look like serious inquiries,” said Minar.”

Commenting on strength that Oman carries for foreign investors is its location and huge wealth of minerals, which have not yet been fully tapped.

“We as established business partners can export, import, do investment and provide consultancy in many sectors and Oman can be used as a production centre. Due to its location and connectivity, it would be easy to market the produced products,” he said.

Minar admitted that both the countries can benefit from co-operation in areas like electricity, computer components, infrastructure development, healthcare equipment, hospital beds, pumps, food, textile and chemicals.

“Our strength lies also in photovoltaic power stations, which can be used for feeding the oil well and communication equipment in remote areas where there is no power distribution network,” said Minar.

Hussain Huthaith al Batrahi, Chairman of OCCI Dhofar chapter, called the meeting fruitful as most the company representatives from the Czech Republic found lot of business potential in Salalah.

“We also discussed the scope of tourism between the Czech Republic and Salalah. They wanted us to elaborate on the possibilities while we explained our requirements in training and upgrading tourism facilities.”

“All the company representatives were appreciative of the potential that Salalah and strength it stores for future investors, as feedback from the visiting representatives and was very positive. On our part, we assured them all possible facilities to boost trade between Oman and Czech Republic,” he said.

The visiting Czech delegation also visited archaeological sites near Salalah. They appreciated the heritage of Oman and its efforts to preserve its great culture.

Related