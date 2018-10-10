Luban classified as Category 1 cyclone

Muscat: Oman Meteorology said that Luban is a Category 1 Cyclone and 600 km away from the coasts of Salalah with a surface speed for 64 to 74 knots.

The tropical cyclone is moving in the northwest direction towards the Coastal Dhofar and Yemen with chances of further intensification into Category 2 within 48 hours.

Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates will be affected by indirect impacts from Wednesday with high sea waves of above 3 to 4m and fresh winds. Isolated rains are expected to start from Friday.

The direct impacts of Luban by heavy rains and fresh winds are expected to affect Al Wusta and Salalah from Saturday evening.

The maximum wave length will be 6 to 8 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has called on everyone to take caution and not to risk crossing the wadis and moving away from low places.





