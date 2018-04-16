Cyclists likely to have exciting times during Ramadhan

SALALAH/MUSCAT, April 16

Ramadhan is going to be exciting for cycling lovers in Oman as the Oman Cycling Association (OCA) has decided to kick off the 2018-19 season during the holy month. The proposed ‘night racing’ may add more colour to the 50-km racing event.

The event, according to Randall GA Bernard, Group Coordinator of Muscat Cycling, would be a good prelude to Arabian MTB Championship, which is to be held in November and Oman is hosting the Championship this year.

“A three-day Arabian MTB Championship will see participation from most of the Arabic speaking countries. OCA is in the process of inviting companies to come forward and support the sporting initiatives in Oman,” he said.

An elated Randall was happy over picking up cycling scene in Oman and completion of OCA’s 2017-18 season with another great bicycle race which concluded on Friday.

“Titled as ASA race, the participating cyclists covered a distance of 70 km. The race started from the ROP parking in Al Amerat, just near the Al Hajar roundabout (Eagle Roundabout), at 6.30 am. Here the whistle was blown by Walid Zemni, Oman Cycling Coach, from the official car. The riders went towards Qurayat, but at the 35 km mark, they took the overbridge to head back to Al Amerat.”

There were no mountains on this course, but a wavy and curvy road with some tactical winds. This was an open race with a total participation of 49 people having four categories — Elite (18 to 40 years); Masters (40 and above), Cadets (17 and under) and a category for women. The winner of the elite category was the young lad from Muscat and who took victory over Sultan in a sprint finish.

The woman category winners were: Kathy McEachan (UK), Molly McDaniel (USA) and Shinobu Shikano (Japan).

All three winners in elite category were Omanis identified as Musab al Rashdi, Sultan al Mamari and Aseel al Riyami.

Among the masters the winners were Samuel Catamby (Philippines), Gregory Pollard (USA) and Neil Coxon (UK).

Both the cadet category winners were Omanis identified as Mundhir al Hasani and Ziad Sadik.

Cycling, according to Randall, is a great sport, which is also a sanctuary sport for footballers and runners, who are asked not to play or run anymore by their doctor because of joint injuries. “Casual Cycling is a not impact sport, as long as you are on the bike,” he said.

There race saw special contribution from the Noble Volunteers Group, a student group from Oman Tourism College (OTC).

They helped the riders to manoeuvre safely through the overbridge in Salil. Abeer Hospital offered ambulance services, while Mistal, Cleopatra Opticals and Oman Bicycle Shop sponsored the prizes.

