Cutting-edge, smart tech fair concludes

Muscat, March 19 – The 29th edition of COMEX 2019, showcasing cutting-edge and smart technologies, organised by OITE and Information Technology Authority (ITA) concluded at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday. The consumer section will continue until Thursday.

The three-day exhibition with the theme Technology Intelligence included many workshops and seminars on Cybersecurity, IoT, ERP solutions, AR/VR, technology in education, mobile applications, and cloud computing and future technologies. COMEX Tech Talks provided a great opportunity for visitors to learn more about technology through sessions presented by experts from big companies, such as Huawei, Oracle, SAP and Dell. It concluded with ITA honoring all participants in COMEX, including government entities, private companies, foreign countries, initiatives, workshops and seminar sessions speakers and media organisations.

Apart from COMEX exhibition activities, the final day witnessed launching a new service named “iTrans” that is developed by a company incubated in Sas Center for Entrepreneurship. The launching took place in the presence of Dr Salim al Ruzaiqi, ITA CEO; Abdulmalik al Balushi, Oman Post CEO and other government dignitaries.

It is an interactive mobile application to deliver and send shipments in a fast, easy and affordable way within a specified time, date and location.

ITA CEO Dr Al Ruzaiqi signed an agreement with Fawzi al Harrasi, Managing-Director of Exceed (Microsoft partner), aiming to provide tech projects, training programmes, awareness

sessions and added-value services, such as building tech networks, gaining experiences, upgrading government digital services, establishing digital transformation projects and collaborating with SMEs.

COMEX exhibition aims to digitalise the future and introduces trendy technology to daily life in Oman and the region and highlights digital transformation potentials in all aspects; education, health, business, oil and gas, logistics, etc. Next COMEX edition promises to bring more Industry 4.0 technologies.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) participated in two sections in COMEX 2019. The first was part of e-Oman, which includes more than 23 government institutions in the Sultanate, as well as a number of government and private institutions from Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

It included a presentation of the most prominent electronic services offered by the ministry represented by the Directorate-General of Information Technology, through an interactive technical platform displaying the educational portal.

The platform also highlighted the latest applications and technical projects linked to the educational portal such as the sustainable development in school environment. It also launched the “BKI” system to enter the educational gate systems through three methods: with the ID card, SMS text, or the usual way with a username and a password.

The platform also presented already known systems such as the “School Bus Management, and Tracking, and Smart Transportation System (Safety Trail)”, implemented this year in support from OmanTel.

The ministry’s also took part in “Innovations”, which presented participation of school students in a number of projects and scientific innovations in the field of educational technology.

In this corner, students delivered a workshop on learning physics, mathematics and robot programming, using two Lego Robot bags, through two challenges: wheel design challenge and the programming challenge.

