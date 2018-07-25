Customs exemption announced for certain goods

Muscat – A certain type of goods, including heavy equipment, will be given temporary access to Oman without the payment of customs duties in accordance with the conditions of Article 89 and the provisions of the GCC unified economic and other international agreements.

The goods to be allowed temporary access by the director general of customs as per Article 90 include:

Heavy equipment and machinery for completion of projects. Foreign goods imported to complete plants, articles imported temporarily for sports fields, theatres and exhibitions. Machinery, equipment and instruments imported for repairs. Containers and packages imported for refills. Animals entering for grazing. Commercial samples for display purposes.