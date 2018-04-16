Customers welcome MEDC’s self-reading meter service

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, APRIL 16 –

The self-reading meter service introduced by the Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), part of Nama Group, has been helping customers read their meters and pay their dues in a convenient and consistent way, according to the company.

Eng Salman al Hattali (pictured), Chief Supply Officer, said this service is of particular benefit to customers who have their meters inside their homes and find it difficult to be present during the meter reading.

The service also meets the demands of many customers, who wish to submit their own readings.

“One of the most important advantages of this service is that it guarantees actual monthly bills for customers. The company’s current procedures for taking the reading are an actual reading once every two months, and monthly bills are issued with an estimated reading for the following month, which is calculated based on the average consumption of the customer for the previous period,” MEDC said in a statement, adding that the service is optional for customers.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company offers several electronic channels for customers to send their meter readings, through smart phone applications, email, SMS, e-portal or call centre. Thus, it is possible for any customer to send his electricity meter reading from his place of residence, in the time that suits him during the meter reading period from 15 to 25 of each month.

