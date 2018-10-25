Curry explodes for 51 points against the Wizards

OAKLAND, United States: Stephen Curry had 11 three pointers en route to a 51-point performance as the Golden State Warriors throttled the Washington Wizards 144-122 on Wednesday.

The two-time NBA MVP Curry moved into fifth on the league’s all-time three point scoring list and heard chants of “MVP, MVP” from the Warriors’ faithful.

“He was, I don’t even know how to describe what I witnessed tonight, amazing, video-game stuff,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Nobody has ever done what he is doing.”

Curry, who played just three quarters against the Wizards on Wednesday, drained his 11th three from 32 feet late in the third quarter.

“To have a night like tonight where everything is clicking, I just want to embrace it,” said Curry, who now has 2,162 career threes. “I put a lot of work in over the summer and I got a great group of guys that I get to go to work with every night.

“I am just playing with confidence and playing within myself.”

It marked his sixth career 50-point game and he finished just three shy of his career high when he scored 54 points against New York in 2013.

Curry shot 15-for-24 from the field, 11-for-16 from beyond the arc and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

He chipped in five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of action.

“The last three in the first quarter was probably the funniest thing I’ve experienced on the court,” Curry said.

“Two guys on our team are yelling at the time, from the time I was at the free throw line: ‘Don’t pass it. Don’t pass it. You better shoot it.’

“That’s going through my head while I’m dribbling down. That’s kind of all the motivation you need just to launch it. Thankfully it went in.”

Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Draymond Green added 12 assists to help two-time defending champions finish with 37 total assists. “It was a joy to be on the same court with that. That was sick,” Durant said of Curry.

Curry has scored 30 or more points in four of his first five games to start the season for the Warriors who have won four straight games against the Wizards. “It’s just one of those nights you just have so much fun playing the game,” Curry said. “Taking some dare shots and trying to sustain that for as long as I’m out there on the floor.”

Curry’s third three in the first quarter moved him past Jamal Crawford (2,153) for fifth spot.— AFP

