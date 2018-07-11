‘Culture can generate jobs, help conservation’

Salalah, July 11 – The Sultanate has a huge scope for “cultural employment”, which can generate jobs, keep youths rooted to their land, and most importantly, help conserve culture and heritage. This idea was put forward by Raghab Khamis Saad Bait Saleem, a folk dance and music expert and Head of Art Section, Directorate of Heritage and Culture in Dhofar. According to him, any effort to conserve a rich culture is not possible without the involvement of the local people.

He is not only convinced about the potential of the concept, but also believes “tourism is shifting towards nature and culture around the world”.

“The more of these you have, more the tourists you can attract,” he said, adding it can create jobs, including those related to the maintenance of heritage houses, old souqs and markets.

“In a nutshell, the idea is to maintain a destination as a virtual museum where visitors get a feel of the place, its culture and lifestyle.

The infrastructure development should be there to support the destination.”

The sector offers opportunities for craftsmen, architects and planners.

Raghab Khamis says there has been a demand for folk artistes globally at major international events.

Other direct jobs include tour guides, tour operators, heritage hotels, outdoor camps etc.

“These jobs are still there, but the scale is not high. We can do wonders if we tap this sector properly and seriously. The youth need to be encouraged and motivated,” he said.

Guido Bauer, CEO of Green Globe, echoed the same views.

He said, “The country stands very natural and original. I recommend people, particularly tourists who want to explore the Middle East, to visit Oman.”

He also insisted on maintaining originality of the place as the global trend is towards destinations that are original and natural.

“If a tourist wants to see real Arabia, he will not be interested in big hotels and malls. These infrastructures can support the destination, but cannot make the destination.”

Professor Lindsay W Turner, in his study titled ‘Oman tourism: An international perspective on international tourist arrivals’, has made a comparison between major tourist destinations in Oman and examined tourism potential from the perspective of other developments worldwide.

He has forecast a huge growth in the arrival of foreign (non-Gulf country) tourists in Oman.

“Oman is at the crossroads of economic and social development and needs to determine the path ahead in regard to level of international tourism development,” he said in his research paper.

All these studies and views support the idea of cultural employment as Oman has already “nicely preserved its heritage and culture”.

The benefit of it could reach every household through direct involvement of local people for such activities.

Kaushalendra Singh