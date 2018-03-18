Cultural programmes at Muttrah festival

MUSCAT: Cultural activities of Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Festival began in the Wilayat of Muttrah in the Governorate of Muscat on Sunday under the patronage of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Cultural activities of the festival included two cultural lectures that dealt with cyber fraud, its methods, different patterns and avoidance mechanism delivered by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Hosni, Senior Manager of Digital Communications at Omani-Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) and expert in analysing social networking accounts.

Ishaq bin Hilal al Sheryani, Director-General of Al Tomooh Al Shamikh Centre presented a cultural lecture entitled ‘How to create a business mentality,’ during which he focused on some important aspects of the person to be a successful entrepreneur.

— ONA

Share on: WhatsApp