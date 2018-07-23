Cultural Club holds summer camp

MUSCAT: The Cultural Club in Qurum is holding a summer camp for junior children. The camp will have a drawing workshop as part of the efforts to inculcate drawing sense among children. The camp is being held daily for three to four hours. The camp will be presented by Hafsa bint Abdullah al Tamimi. The summer camp will undertake four aspects to train the children on each day. These are drawings on Oman in pastel colour, on environment, on portraits and finally on canvas in acrylic colours. On the first day the children drew nature in pastel colours, followed by portraits. The participants will also draw canvases in acrylic colours. The Cultural Club was established in 1983 and was under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Youth Affairs at that time. As per the Royal Decree No 15/2008, its supervision came under the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. — ONA

