Cultural Club forum on ancient silk road

MUSCAT: The Cultural Club will hold a forum themed “Contribution of Maritime Routes in the Development of Shared Cultural Heritage” on Tuesday. The forum is part of the fourth meeting of the Unesco International Network, which will be hosted by the Sultanate from October 28 to 31. The forum will be attended by 30 researchers from inside and outside the Sultanate. The forum discusses the historical significance

of the Silk Road and role in the exchange of ideas among civilisations and nations for thousands of years, which contributed to the shaping of the world today.

