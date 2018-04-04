CSEPF reviews progress

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF) held its first meeting of the year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Deputy Chairman of the Board.

The Board discussed a range of issues including the approval of the audited annual financial statements for 2017, investment risk management manual and appointing the Fund’s auditor for the year 2018.

The Board reviewed the progress made in the projects being implemented by the Fund, as well as the performance of investments. The Board reviewed the balanced scorecard for 2017 and approved the proposed balanced scorecards for 2018.

The Board reviewed the follow-up report on actions taken to implement the decisions and directives of the Board at the previous meeting and other resolutions and recommendations.

The Board discussed other topics related to the work of the Fund and took the appropriate decisions towards them. — ONA

