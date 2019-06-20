CSEPF meet reviews performance

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Civil Service Employee Pension Fund (CSEPF) held its second meeting this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Deputy Chairman of the Board.

The meeting reviewed the performance indicators of the fund including the cash flows, the position and performance of the fund’s investments according to the situation at the end of April 2019. The board adopted the unaudited financial statements of the fund for the period ending March 2019.

The meeting reviewed the follow-up report on the measures taken to implement the decisions and directives of the board at the previous meeting.

— ONA

