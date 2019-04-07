CSEPF board meets

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Civil Service Employees’ Pension Fund (CSEPF) held its first meeting this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and Deputy Chairman of the Board. The meeting discussed a number of issues including the adoption of the audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the adoption of the Fund’s Information Security Policies and Procedures Manual.

The meeting reviewed the status of completion of the projects being implemented by the Fund and the performance of investments, in addition to reviewing the balanced scorecard for 2018 and adopting the proposed balanced scorecard for 2019. The meeting reviewed the implementation follow-up report of the decisions and directives taken by the board at the previous meeting and other resolutions and recommendations. It discussed a number of other issues related to the work of the Fund on the agenda and took the appropriate decisions. — ONA