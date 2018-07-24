CSC celebrates graduation of 31st batch

Muscat: The Command and Staff College (CSC) of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) celebrated at Bait Al Falaj Camp on Tuesday the graduation of its 31st batch in a ceremony presided over by Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. The chief guest handed over appreciation awards to top graduates and certificates to the graduates. The 31st batch included officers at departments of the Ministry of Defence, SAF Command, SAF corps, the Royal Guard of Oman(RGO), military and security apparatuses, GCC citizens and officers from the other countries.

The graduation ceremony was attended by the Head of the Internal Security Service (ISS), Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, SAF Chief of Staff, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), RGO Commander, Secretary-General of the Military Affairs at the Royal Office, ambassadors accredited to the Sultanate, senior officers at SAF, military and security apparatuses, foreign military attaches in Muscat, members of the CSC Guidance Faculty and CSC personnel. — ONA