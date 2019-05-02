Main Oman 

Cruise ship visits Salalah Port



Salalah: The cruise ship Sun Princess visited Salalah Port on Thursday with 1,404 passengers on its board from different nationalities as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world.

The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah. The Sun Princess cruise ship came from Port Rashid in Dubai and it will head to Suez Port. –ONA

 

