Cruise ship visits Salalah Port

Salalah: The British cruise ship “Sapphire Princess” visited Salalah Port on Sunday carrying 2624 passengers on its board from different nationalities.

The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah.

The British cruise ship came from Dubai Port and it will head to Aqaba Port in Jordan as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world. –ONA