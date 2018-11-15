Cruise ship visits Salalah port

Salalah: Cruise ship “AIDAblu” visited Salalah Port today with 2125 passengers on its board with different nationalities as part of its tour program to several ports around the world.

The cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Port of Victoria in Seychelles.

The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah.

It is scheduled that “AIDAprima” cruise ship will visit Salalah Port tomorrow Friday with 3251 tourists on its board. 26 cruise ships anchored at Salalah Port last year with 25630 tourists on board from different nationalities.