Stockholm: A cruise ship that suffered engine failure off the coast of Norway at the weekend was en route to another location on Wednesday to undergo repairs, news reports said.

The cruise liner Viking Sky —powered by its own engines — left the town of Molde where it docked on Sunday and was heading for Kristiansund, north of Molde, news agency NTB reported.

The cruise ship suffered engine problems in rough waters and strong winds on Saturday. It had 1,373 passengers and crew on board.

A rescue operation was launched and helicopters began to airlift people to land. The airlift was halted midday on Sunday, and the vessel was towed to Molde after regaining some engine power.

About 900 passengers and crew were still on board when it docked in Molde on Sunday.

Viking Ocean Cruises, which operates the vessel, hopes to resume cruises with it in April, NTB said.

Norwegian authorities including police, the Norwegian Accident Investigation Board and the Norwegian Maritime Board were investigating the incident. — dpa

Related