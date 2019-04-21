Cruise ship arrives in Salalah Port

Salalah: Salalah Port received the cruise ship “Marella Discovery” with 1,725 tourists of various nationalities on its board. The tourists’ programme included visits to major archaeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.

The cruise ship “Marella Discovery” came from Sultan Qaboos Port heading to Aqaba Port in Jordan, within its programme to visit a number of the world’s ports. –ONA