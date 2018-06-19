Crude prices hit $72.18 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for August delivery reached $72.18. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Tuesday rose $1.12 from the price of Monday, which was $71.06. The average price of Oman oil for June delivery has stabilised at $68.31, thus $7.90 per barrel higher than May delivery. Brent crude futures fell 0.6 per cent to $74.88 a barrel after rallying 2.5 per cent overnight, while US light crude futures retreated 1.4 per cent to $65.27.

