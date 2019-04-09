Crude prices hit $70.75 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery reached $70.75. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 26 cents from the price of Monday, which was $70.49. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $64.48, thus $5.12 per barrel higher than March delivery. Brent, the global oil benchmark, rose as high as $71.34 a barrel, the highest since November, though it had eased back to $71.00. US WTI crude was at $64.28, having earlier been at $64.77.

