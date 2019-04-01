Crude prices hit $68.24 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery reached $68.24. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday rose $1.03. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $64.48, thus $5.12 per barrel higher than March delivery. Brent crude for June delivery was up 93 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $68.51 after rising by more than a dollar in earlier trading and gained 27 per cent in the January-March period.

