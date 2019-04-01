Head stories 

Crude prices hit $68.24 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery reached $68.24. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday rose $1.03. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $64.48, thus $5.12 per barrel higher than March delivery. Brent crude for June delivery was up 93 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $68.51 after rising by more than a dollar in earlier trading and gained 27 per cent in the January-March period.

You May Also Like

Sultanate ranks fourth in cybersecurity, says UN survey

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate ranks fourth in cybersecurity, says UN survey

RAFO gets first batch of Typhoon fighters

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO gets first batch of Typhoon fighters

No complaining, Pope tells moaners

Oman Observer Comments Off on No complaining, Pope tells moaners